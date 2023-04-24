Toyota Receives Heavy Duty Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Powertrain Kit Approval from California

Allows qualified heavy-duty truck manufacturers using the fuel cell electric powertrain kit to be eligible for incentives.

Heavy-duty Class 8 commercial truck original equipment manufacturers and operators now have another tool to help them comply with increasingly strict emissions regulations in the State of California. Toyota announced that it was recently granted a Zero Emission Powertrain (ZEP) Executive Order from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for its new heavy-duty fuel cell electric powertrain. The hydrogen-fueled powertrain kit includes hydrogen fuel storage tanks, fuel cell stacks, batteries, electric motors and transmission, and offers a viable alternative to traditional diesel powertrains