SEMA Show Registration Opens May 1

Registration for the 2023 SEMA Show–to be held October 31-November 3 in Las Vegas–opens May 1. The annual automotive aftermarket industry gathering is the ultimate marketplace for debuting innovative new products and groundbreaking vehicle builds and tapping into the latest trends. It is also the prime destination for making new business connections and strengthening existing ones, bringing together all segments of the industry–including racing and performance, mobile electronics, hot rod and restoration, restyling and car care, collision repair, trucks, off-road, powersports, overlanding and wheels and tires.

“With the worldwide automotive industry gathered together in Las Vegas, the SEMA Show gives