CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / SEMA Show Registration Opens May 1

SEMA Show Registration Opens May 1

By Leave a Comment

Registration for the 2023 SEMA Show–to be held October 31-November 3 in Las Vegas–opens May 1. The annual automotive aftermarket industry gathering is the ultimate marketplace for debuting innovative new products and groundbreaking vehicle builds and tapping into the latest trends. It is also the prime destination for making new business connections and strengthening existing ones, bringing together all segments of the industry–including racing and performance, mobile electronics, hot rod and restoration, restyling and car care, collision repair, trucks, off-road, powersports, overlanding and wheels and tires.

SEMA Show“With the worldwide automotive industry gathered together in Las Vegas, the SEMA Show gives

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey