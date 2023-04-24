Payton Cozart Named National Sales Manager at DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing

Carlisle Fluid Technologies announced it promoted Payton Cozart to National Sales Manager for DeVilbiss Automotive.

Cozart has over 11 years of experience in the finishing industry. He began his Carlisle career as a process engineer before transitioning to the field as an industrial account manager. Cozart’s most recent role was product manager of manual atomization and application accessories for both industrial and refinish markets.

“Payton will build relationships with valued channel partners and support the growth of the DeVilbiss Automotive Refinish business,” says Andres Lacassie, Carlisle Fluid Technologies