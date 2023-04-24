CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / New California BAR Webpage Offers Quick-Reference Information on Accepted Trade Standards

New California BAR Webpage Offers Quick-Reference Information on Accepted Trade Standards

By Leave a Comment

The California Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) has published a new webpage intended to help automotive repair dealers comply with California Code of Regulations (CCR) accepted trade standards. The new Accepted Trade Standards webpage offers helpful information on requirements for performing services or repairs specifically relating to:

  • Bureau of Automotive Repair logoAir conditioning (CCR § 3366)
  • Auto body and frame repairs (CCR § 3365)
  • Automatic transmissions (CCR § 3361.1)
  • Ball joints (CCR §§ 3360.1, 3360.2, 3360.3)
  • Engine changes (CCR § 3362.1)
  • Ignition interlock devices (CCR §§ 3363.1, 3363.2, 3363.3, 3363.4)
  • Inflatable restraint systems/airbags (CCR § 3367)
  • Towing services (CCR §3368)
  • Vehicle identification information (CCR
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey