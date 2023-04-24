New California BAR Webpage Offers Quick-Reference Information on Accepted Trade Standards

The California Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) has published a new webpage intended to help automotive repair dealers comply with California Code of Regulations (CCR) accepted trade standards. The new Accepted Trade Standards webpage offers helpful information on requirements for performing services or repairs specifically relating to:

Air conditioning (CCR § 3366)

Auto body and frame repairs (CCR § 3365)

Automatic transmissions (CCR § 3361.1)

Ball joints (CCR §§ 3360.1, 3360.2, 3360.3)

Engine changes (CCR § 3362.1)

Ignition interlock devices (CCR §§ 3363.1, 3363.2, 3363.3, 3363.4)

Inflatable restraint systems/airbags (CCR § 3367)

Towing services (CCR §3368)

Vehicle identification information (CCR