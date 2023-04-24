CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Delaware Governor Carney Allows Recreational Marijuana Legislation to Become Law Without His Signature

Delaware Governor Carney Allows Recreational Marijuana Legislation to Become Law Without His Signature

By Leave a Comment

Delaware Governor John Carney announced April 21 that he would allow two pieces of legislation governing marijuana legalization to become law.

Delaware Governor Carney, pictured here during a press conference on traffic safety on March 29, announced April 21 he would let legislation to legalize recreational marijuana become law without his signature.

“In the coming days, I will allow House Bill 1 and House Bill 2 to be enacted into Delaware law without my signature. These two pieces of legislation remove all state-level civil and criminal penalties from simple marijuana possession and create a highly regulated industry to conduct recreational

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey