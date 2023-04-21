CollisionWeek

Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices See Decrease in First Half of April

While still near historic high levels, the seasonally adjusted Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was down 4% from April last year.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices, on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis, decreased 2.7% from March in the first 15 days of April. The midmonth Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index dropped to 231.7, which was down 4.0% from the full month of April 2022. The seasonal adjustment contributed to the decline. The non-adjusted price change in the first half of April was an increase of 0.6% compared to March, while the unadjusted price was down 5.1% year over year.

