CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / PPG Reports Record Sales of Nearly $4.4 billion in First Quarter

PPG Reports Record Sales of Nearly $4.4 billion in First Quarter

By Leave a Comment

Refinish coatings organic sales flat compared to last year.

PPG (NYSE:PPG) yesterday reported net sales of $4.38 billion for the first quarter 2023, a record for the company and up 2% from 4.308 billion in the first quarter last year. According to the company, the year-over-year net sales change was the result of higher selling prices (+8%), lower sales volumes (-3%), divestiture-related sales and the wind down of Russia operations (-1%), and unfavorable foreign currency translation (-2%).

Net income for the quarter was $264 million, up 1367% from $18 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Tim Knavish, PPG president

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey