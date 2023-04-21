PPG Reports Record Sales of Nearly $4.4 billion in First Quarter

Refinish coatings organic sales flat compared to last year.

PPG (NYSE:PPG) yesterday reported net sales of $4.38 billion for the first quarter 2023, a record for the company and up 2% from 4.308 billion in the first quarter last year. According to the company, the year-over-year net sales change was the result of higher selling prices (+8%), lower sales volumes (-3%), divestiture-related sales and the wind down of Russia operations (-1%), and unfavorable foreign currency translation (-2%).

Net income for the quarter was $264 million, up 1367% from $18 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Tim Knavish, PPG president