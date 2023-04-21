ASE Reports Over 2,200 Recognized as World Class Technicians Since 1986

With the addition of 44 individuals this year, there are now 2,224 automotive service professionals who are recognized as World Class Technicians by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). There are an estimated 887,000 technicians in the United States.

A joint program of ASE and the Auto Care Association, the ASE World Class Technicians’ program recognizes an exclusive group of highly skilled professional technicians. To highlight and honor their accomplishments, ASE has added a special section to its website with a roster dating back to the start of the program in 1986. To receive world-class recognition, an automotive service professional must attain 22 specific ASE certifications including: A1-A8 (automotive), T1-T8 (medium/heavy truck), B2-B5 (collision repair), L1, L2 (advanced)

“We are honored to recognize the select group of professional vehicle technicians who have attained the exclusive ASE World Class Technician designation,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president. “By achieving world-class status, they remain world-class for life and will be memorialized on the ASE website to highlight their exceptional achievements. We congratulate our class of 2023 and welcome them to the World Class Technician club.”

Individuals who have achieved ASE World Class Technician recognition receive a special certificate signed by the presidents of ASE and the Auto Care Association, an exclusive embroidered shoulder insignia, a personalized plaque and a medallion kit.

The 2023 World Class Technicians include: