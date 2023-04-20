NHTSA Estimates for 2022 Roadway Fatalities Flat After Two Years of Dramatic Increases

There were more miles driven and lower fatality rates compared to 2021.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has released its latest projections for traffic fatalities in 2022, estimating that 42,795 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes. This represents a small decrease of about 0.3% as compared to 42,939 fatalities reported for 2021. The estimated fatality rate decreased to 1.35 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2022, down from 1.37 fatalities per 100 million VMT in 2021. Americans are driving more than they did during the height of the pandemic, almost a 1% increase over 2021.