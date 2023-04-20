CollisionWeek

Former Detroit Police Lieutenant in Charge of Integrity Unit Sentenced to 2 ½ Years in Prison for Taking Towing Referrals Bribes

A former police lieutenant in charge of the Detroit Police Department’s Integrity Unit was sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison for accepting bribes in a conspiracy with another Detroit police officer in connection with corruption in the towing industry in Detroit, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced April 18.

US DOJ sealIson was joined in the announcement by James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the Detroit Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

John F. Kennedy, 57, of Rochester Hills, Mich., at one point commanded the Detroit Police Department’s Integrity Unit—a division of the department’s Internal Affairs

