Fix Auto USA Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in San Marcos, California

Fix Auto USA announced the opening of Fix Auto San Marcos, a 7,300 sq. ft. collision repair center located at 917 Rancheros Drive in San Marcos, Calif.

Francisco Cid Del Prado, co-owner of Fix Auto San Marcos, has spent over 32 years in the automotive industry as an employee of multiple shops, and now a business owner for the last decade. for the last decade. One of Cid Del Prado’s first jobs was a Dupont paint mixer at his father’s paint mixing warehouse. After many years, Francisco and his wife entered the Automotive collision industry. This industry passion and relevant