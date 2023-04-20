CARSTAR Announces Opening of New Collision Repair Center in Sequin, Texas

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR Shanafelt, a 22,000 sq. ft. collision repair center located at 955 W Kingsbury Street, in Seguin, Texas.

Eddie Donhauser, owner of CARSTAR Shanafelt, has spent his whole life in the collision repair industry. From an early age, Eddie was exposed to the industry as his father spent his entire career in the collision repair industry. His father played a large role in influencing Eddie’s career path, but also his brother’s. Both brothers now own their own collision repair facilities. Family continues to be a primary focus for Eddie, who runs CARSTAR Shanafelt with his