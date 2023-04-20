1Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Utah

1Collision announced the addition of Art City Auto Body in Springville, Utah to its network of independently owned collision repair centers.

“1Collision has a robust and smart team, and I’m excited to work with them,” said Daniel Arce, owner of Art City Auto Body.

Established in 1995, Arce purchased the shop two years ago from William Rathigan. To help operate the business, Arce hired his two younger brothers. Ben Arce is an estimator and runs production and John Arce manages the parts department.

“Daniel is fairly new in the industry; however, in a short period of time, he has made