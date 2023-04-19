CollisionWeek

Sedgwick Acquires Appraisal Service of Mississippi

Auto and property appraisal company expands Sedgwick’s capabilities in southern U.S.

Sedgwick announced it has acquired Appraisal Service of Mississippi, Inc. (ASM), an auto and property appraisal services firm. Through this addition, Sedgwick further expands its auto, specialty and property claims solutions and skilled talent network.

Sedgwick logoFounded in 1988, ASM provides auto and property appraisal services for leading insurance companies throughout Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and the metropolitan area of Memphis, Tenn. Its team of appraisers have specialized expertise in automobiles, farm equipment, heavy equipment, motorcycles, recreational vehicles and tractor-trailers.

With ASM, Sedgwick gains the skillsets and capacity of field appraisers

