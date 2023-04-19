NABC Adds Two Team Members

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced April 18 that Alison Ilg and Katy Schaan have joined the organization to support its growing membership, national programs and operations.

Ilg will handle public relations and marketing for the NABC, its programs and its members. Ilg has spent her career helping businesses create and implement results-oriented national and trade media relations, internal communications and social media programs. From mid-sized companies to Fortune 500 corporations, her expertise focuses on B2B and B2C initiatives, as well as internal communications. Clients she has served include Ford, Coca-Cola, National Convenience Store Association, COUNTRY Financial and the