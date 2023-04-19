CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Meyer Distributing Announces New Location in North Carolina

Meyer Distributing Announces New Location in North Carolina

By Leave a Comment

Meyer Distributing, Inc. announced the addition of its Goldsboro, N.C. cross-dock. The cross-dock will have a direct feed from Meyer’s Northeast distribution hub, which houses one of the largest inventories of automotive accessories, collision repair parts, and RV parts in the region.

“The Carolinas have always been a very strong market for truck accessories and equipment,” says Cody Ziegler, VP of Sales at Meyer. “And now we’re looking forward to bringing the same level of inventory depth and expertise in those core categories to the Offroad/Jeep/Bronco and RV markets. Meyer is a household name in both of these categories, and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey