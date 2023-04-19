Meyer Distributing Announces New Location in North Carolina

Meyer Distributing, Inc. announced the addition of its Goldsboro, N.C. cross-dock. The cross-dock will have a direct feed from Meyer’s Northeast distribution hub, which houses one of the largest inventories of automotive accessories, collision repair parts, and RV parts in the region.

“The Carolinas have always been a very strong market for truck accessories and equipment,” says Cody Ziegler, VP of Sales at Meyer. “And now we’re looking forward to bringing the same level of inventory depth and expertise in those core categories to the Offroad/Jeep/Bronco and RV markets. Meyer is a household name in both of these categories, and