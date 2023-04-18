CollisionWeek

Kevin Caruso Named COO at Car ADAS Solutions

Car ADAS Solutions announced that Kevin Caruso is joining the company as the Chief Operations Officer (COO). He will be based out of Dallas, Texas.

“Kevin’s success in growth strategy, operational management, process improvement, acquisitions and integrations has prepared him for our explosive growth in the ADAS calibration industry,” said Greg Peeters, CEO of Car ADAS Solutions.

“I’m excited to join the Car ADAS Solutions team,” said Caruso. “I believe in operating with respect, honesty and integrity.”

Peeters said that Caruso is a people-focused operational leader with over 25

