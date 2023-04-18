Erik Bishop Named Western Region Manager at Dan-Am Company

The Dan-Am Company, the exclusive distributor of SATA products in the U.S., announced the addition of Erik Bishop to its team as the company’s new Western Region Manager.

Bishop has 19 years of industry experience including as a refinish technician to running a refinish/mechanical technical school. More recently, Erik worked as a manufacturers’ representative – SATA being one of the lines he represented, as well as training and technical management for a coatings manufacturer.