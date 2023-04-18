CollisionWeek

Erik Bishop Named Western Region Manager at Dan-Am Company

The Dan-Am Company, the exclusive distributor of SATA products in the U.S., announced the addition of Erik Bishop to its team as the company’s new Western Region Manager.

(L-R) Tony Larimer, Erik Bishop, and Jason Gravenhof.

Bishop has 19 years of industry experience including as a refinish technician to running a refinish/mechanical technical school. More recently, Erik worked as a manufacturers’ representative – SATA being one of the lines he represented, as well as training and technical management for a coatings manufacturer.

