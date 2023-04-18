CollisionRight Announces Acquisition of Nine Collision Repair Centers in Three Separate Transactions

Adds locations in Illinois, Ohio and Maryland. Platform now includes more than 80 locations throughout Central & Mid-Atlantic Regions.

CollisionRight, Inc. today announced three acquisitions that included nine collision repair centers. The company, formed by CenterOak partners in 2020, expanded its operating footprint through the recent acquisition of D’s Paint & Body, consisting of three collision repair shops in Peoria, Ill., Action Collision, a three-shop operator in Euclid, Ohio, and Severn Auto Body, consisting of three shops in Annapolis, Md. The acquisition of D’s represents entry into the Illinois market, and the acquisitions of Action and Severn add density