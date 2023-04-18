AkzoNobel Launches New Generation Fillers

Collision repair shops can now take advantage of a new generation of fillers from AkzoNobel’s Sikkens and Lesonal vehicle refinishes brands, which help to significantly improve productivity while lowering energy costs.

Sikkens Autosurfacer Optima and Lesonal 2K Ultimate Filler are fast-drying filler systems have been developed to help save time and money, without compromising on quality.

“Spiraling costs are among the biggest threats to bodyshops in the current economic climate,” explains Patrick Bourguignon, Director of AkzoNobel’s Automotive and Specialty Coatings business. “The new fillers have been developed to help our customers accelerate repair performance while tackling some of the major challenges they face.”

Fast-drying at ambient temperatures, infrared and 60°C curing, the new products speed up cycle times, which frees up space in the spray booth to ultimately lower energy costs by up to 85%. In combination with the one-stop application method, it can also result in up to 80% shorter process times when drying with infrared, allowing bodyshops to fit more jobs into a standard work day.

Rob Lagendijk, Product Management Director for the Automotive and Specialty Coatings business, continued “In addition to the time and energy savings, less paint is needed for each repair – and there’s less waste from not having to sand off as much material – so it makes for much more sustainable repairs.”