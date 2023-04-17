UK’s Morelli Group Acquires Coachfinish in Belfast

The Directors of Morelli Group, the UK’s largest independent distributor of refinish products and services, are pleased to announce that we have acquired Coachfinish NI Ltd, the Northern Ireland refinish distributor.

The official announcement was made to staff of both businesses last week and the official start date is June 1, 2023. The move to acquire Coachfinish NI Ltd, a long established and profitable family business, first started at the end of 2022 as Morelli sought to extend their footprint into Northern Ireland as part of its strategic growth plans.

Ruth Moring-Beale, Morelli’s Director for Strategy and Growth, said, “Coachfinish