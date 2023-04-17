CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Northeast Trade Show Educational Panel Examines Shop of the Future

Northeast Trade Show Educational Panel Examines Shop of the Future

By Leave a Comment

A panel of nine industry experts offered predictions and advice for shops looking to succeed in 2023 and beyond during the “Shop of the Future” panel discussion at the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) flagship event – NORTHEAST 2023 Automotive Services Show – this past March.

Northeast Tradeshow logoWhen it comes to EV readiness, panelists agreed that the majority of the industry is unprepared, though there was unanimous agreement that the future will see a situation where only shops will require certification to work on EVs, so shops of the future will need to make investments in the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey