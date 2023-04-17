Classic Collision Acquires Repair Center in Minnesota

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Suburban Auto Body in Little Canada, Minn.

“I have built this company with a focus on making our customers happy and know that Classic Collision too takes passion in customer satisfaction,” stated Dennis O’Connell former owner of Suburban Auto Body.

“Suburban Auto Body has been a high performer in the Twin Cities, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Classic family as we continue to expand our efforts across Minnesota while providing additional options for customers,” states Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.