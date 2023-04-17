CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Classic Collision Acquires Repair Center in Minnesota

Classic Collision Acquires Repair Center in Minnesota

By Leave a Comment

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Suburban Auto Body in Little Canada, Minn.

Classic Collision Inc. logo“I have built this company with a focus on making our customers happy and know that Classic Collision too takes passion in customer satisfaction,” stated Dennis O’Connell former owner of Suburban Auto Body.

“Suburban Auto Body has been a high performer in the Twin Cities, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Classic family as we continue to expand our efforts across Minnesota while providing additional options for customers,” states Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey