SkillsUSA National Signing Day Will Celebrate Skilled Trades Students Nationwide on May 4

Event to acknowledge, honor and encourage students pursuing careers in the skilled trades.

The SkillsUSA National Signing Day will be held May 4 to celebrate hundreds of students in high schools across the country for their dedication to pursue a career in the skilled trades.

“SkillsUSA’s National Signing Day salutes students who express their commitment to a fulfilling and rewarding career in the skilled trades,” says SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis. “SkillsUSA is America’s champion of the skilled trades. By empowering the next generation of workers, SkillsUSA can help close the skills gap while presenting robust career opportunities for young workers who enjoy interesting jobs that offer stability and long-term benefits. This annual national event generates greater awareness of the skilled trades and these rewarding career paths.”

More information on SkillsUSA’s National Signing Day is available online.

On SkillsUSA National Signing Day, students will be recognized by their school administrators, teachers, elected officials, SkillsUSA advisors, family and friends for deciding to pursue a career in the skilled trades, a sector in high demand that continues to face an immense labor shortage. Similar to “National Signing Day” events for high-school student athletes, students will be applauded as they announce their career plans and sign “letters of intent” for a job offer, apprenticeship or further technical training. SkillsUSA schools in dozens of states will be participating in the 2023 event — honoring students across the country.