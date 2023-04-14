CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Northwood University Introduces New Aftermarket Professional Designation

Northwood University Introduces New Aftermarket Professional Designation

By Leave a Comment

SPAAP designation designed for industry executives.

Northwood University and the University of the Aftermarket are introducing a new professional designation for executives in the automotive industry.

Northwood University“The SPAAP designation is a piece of the University of Aftermarket Executive Development series and stands for Specialty AAP, our highest-level distinction,” explained Dr. Thomas Litzinger, executive director of the University of the Aftermarket and Northwood University professor. “It is designed for industry executives who want to take the next step in their educational journey by participating in rigorous master’s-level coursework.”

Currently, the University of the Aftermarket, through Northwood University, delivers online courses for

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey