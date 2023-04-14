Northwood University Introduces New Aftermarket Professional Designation

SPAAP designation designed for industry executives.

Northwood University and the University of the Aftermarket are introducing a new professional designation for executives in the automotive industry.

“The SPAAP designation is a piece of the University of Aftermarket Executive Development series and stands for Specialty AAP, our highest-level distinction,” explained Dr. Thomas Litzinger, executive director of the University of the Aftermarket and Northwood University professor. “It is designed for industry executives who want to take the next step in their educational journey by participating in rigorous master’s-level coursework.”

Currently, the University of the Aftermarket, through Northwood University, delivers online courses for