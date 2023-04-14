Hyundai Partners with AAA Insurers to Offer Options for Customers Affected Theft Method Popularized on TikTok

Hyundai Motor America and independently operated AAA insurers announced a program to offer insurance options in most states for owners of certain Hyundai vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices. Under the program, AAA insurers will issue new and renewal policies for eligible affected Hyundai customers.

The program will be available in all states with the exception of Alaska, Massachusetts and Washington State.

“We are pleased to collaborate with AAA insurers in the best interest of our shared customers and provide support for those who were having difficulty securing and sustaining auto insurance as a result of the increased