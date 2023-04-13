CollisionWeek

Peter Brown Elected Vice Chair of Automotive Glass Replacement Safety Standards Committee

Peter Brown, owner of Tiny & Sons Glass Co. in Pembroke, Mass., has been elected vice chair of the Automotive Glass Replacement Safety Standards (AGRSS) Committee. Brown’s involvement in the committee has always been about more than just good business sense, it’s about ensuring that industry stakeholders have ample opportunity to get involved in the standards process.

Peter Brown was elected vice chair of the AGRSS Committee.

The Auto Glass Safety Council (AGSC) serves as the Secretariat of the committee and develops the Standard under the auspices of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). ANSI procedures emphasize consensus and transparency.

