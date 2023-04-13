Caliber Launches 12th Annual Food Drive to Fight Childhood Hunger

The Caliber family of brands, including Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, kicked off its 12th Annual Restoring You Food Drive April 10. With the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life the recurring campaign is part of Caliber’s Restoring You platform and focuses on combatting childhood food insecurity across the country.

To help stretch donations, the Caliber Foundation will donate an additional $.25 for every dollar raised.

According to Feeding America, about 22 million children in the U.S. rely on daily free or reduced-price school lunches for their main meal. During the summer, students lose access to that meal. A recent study suggests food insecurity could increase due to rising grocery costs and the end of COVID-19 era Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. To combat this, Caliber is working with more than 125 food bank partners nationwide to support their summer feeding programs.

“As a purpose-driven company, Caliber is embarking on our 12th annual Restoring You Food Drive and seeking the support of our communities,” said Caliber Chief People Officer David Dart. “This year’s goal is to donate four million meals to local food banks across the country, and we believe that is achievable with the help of our incredible family of Caliber teammates, our customers and valued business partners.”

What began in 2011 as a grassroots effort initiated by a caring teammate has evolved to more than 1,600 Caliber centers across 41 states and 25,000-plus teammates, donating over 24 million meals throughout the years.

Non-perishable food and monetary donations can be made at any Caliber location by May 26. You can also make monetary donations online.

All contributions remain in the communities where Caliber operates and are applied to summer programs at area food banks where they are able to turn $1 into six meals on average for food-insecure children.