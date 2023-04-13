ASE Free Technician Webinar Features ADAS Calibration Tips from a Pro

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for technicians on Tuesday, April 18 at 4:00 p.m. (EDT) entitled “ADAS Calibration Tips from a Pro.”

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) help increase the safety of driving a vehicle. Installed on many of today’s vehicles, these systems use numerous components for proper operation. When things go wrong, removing, replacing, or calibrating these components is not always straightforward. In this webinar, Chris Jongsma with Standard Motor Products, a former mobile ADAS technician, will share some of his real-world experience in dealing with ADAS.

Topics include: