CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASE Free Technician Webinar Features ADAS Calibration Tips from a Pro

ASE Free Technician Webinar Features ADAS Calibration Tips from a Pro

By Leave a Comment

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for technicians on Tuesday, April 18 at 4:00 p.m. (EDT) entitled “ADAS Calibration Tips from a Pro.”

ASEAdvanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) help increase the safety of driving a vehicle. Installed on many of today’s vehicles, these systems use numerous components for proper operation. When things go wrong, removing, replacing, or calibrating these components is not always straightforward. In this webinar, Chris Jongsma with Standard Motor Products, a former mobile ADAS technician, will share some of his real-world experience in dealing with ADAS.

Topics include:

  • Understanding ADAS
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey