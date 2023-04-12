Wesco Acquires Custom Colors Auto Body Supplies

Wesco Group, the paint, body and equipment distributor in the U.S. and Canada, announced that Custom Colors Auto Body Supplies has joined the Wesco Team.

Custom Colors has been servicing the Santa Maria Valley and surrounding areas in Southern California for the past 56 years. Alan Tuck, the current owner, started working with his father in 1975, who owned the business at the time and has worked there ever since. Alan will continue to stay on, joining the Wesco team.

“We welcome Custom Colors to the team. This expands our footprint further south in California, and we are excited to