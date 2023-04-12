U.S. EPA Proposes More Stringent Pollution Standards for Model Year 2027 and Later Cars and Trucks

Biden Administration seeks to accelerate transition to a clean-transportation future.

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced new proposed federal vehicle emissions standards that it says will accelerate the ongoing transition to a clean vehicles future and tackle the climate crisis. The proposed standards would improve air quality for communities across the nation, especially communities that have borne the burden of polluted air. Together, these proposals would avoid nearly 10 billion tons of CO2 emissions, equivalent to more than twice the total U.S. CO2 emissions in 2022, while saving thousands of dollars over the lives of the vehicles meeting