Lee Baker Named Vice President of Adjusting at SCA Claim Services

SCA Claim Services announced the addition of Lee Baker to its team as its newly appointed Vice President of Adjusting, Baker is responsible for enhancing and managing the firm’s Adjusting Division.

Baker, an industry veteran of more than 25 years, has extensive field and leadership experience when it comes to auto, property, commercial, and heavy equipment claims, and has overseen vendor management and operations at the national level. In addition to his many management roles, Baker has built or overhauled nationwide catastrophe, appraisal, and auto liability programs.

