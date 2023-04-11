CollisionWeek

Classic Collision Acquires Repair Center in Texas

Classic Collision, LLC announced April 7 that it acquired Pinnacle CARSTAR Auto Body in Tomball, Texas.

Classic Collision Inc. logo “We have specialized in keeping our customers’ vehicles looking as good as (or better than!) the day they bought them and believe that Classic Collision will continue our dedication to our craftsmanship,” stated Martin Russel former owner of Pinnacle CARSTAR Auto Body.

“We are eager to welcome the entire Pinnacle CARSTAR Auto Body team to the Classic Family. We recognize their high level of quality and performance standards and look forward to furthering that in our Houston market,” states Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic

