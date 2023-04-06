WIN Announces Speaker Slate and Supporting Programs for 2023 Conference

The keynote speakers and full slate of in-depth professional sessions, networking and community outreach programming is set for the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) 2023 Educational Conference. This year’s conference, under the theme of Reimagining Tomorrow, will be May 1-3 at the WESTIN San Antonio Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas. Registration closes April 24th and there is also a virtual attendance option available.

WIN 2023 Educational Conference attendees this year will experience three days of industry learning, mentorship, celebration, and community giveback. They will all celebrate women in collision repair by recognizing scholarship winners, taking part in community outreach, and