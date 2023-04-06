LKQ Europe Partners with GEP for Procurement and Supply Chain Software

GEP, a provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that LKQ Europe, the leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts for cars, commercial vans and industrial vehicles in Europe has selected, rolled out and started using GEP software.

LKQ Europe, a subsidiary of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), is headquartered in Switzerland and currently employs approximately 26,000 people and has a network of 1,000 branches. It is using GEP SOFTWARE’s category workbench, spend analysis and savings project tracking to better identify savings opportunities across all business units to drive greater