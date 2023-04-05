Wesco Group Acquires Northern California PBE Distributor

Wesco Group, the paint, body and equipment (PBE) distributor in the U.S. and Canada, announced the acquisition of B&Z Auto Color’s three locations in Northern California in the communities of Modesto, Stockton and Turlock. B&Z has been servicing the Northern California market since 1923. The family has built a strong reputation over the years with customers and vendors alike.

“We welcome the B&Z Auto Color family and customers to the Wesco organization. We are excited about what the employees and customers will bring to our growing presence and growth initiatives in California.” said Lloyd White, CEO of Wesco Group.

