U.S. Light Vehicle Sales Up Sharply in March

Sales grew by 8.6% compared to last year.

U.S. Light Vehicle sales totaled 1.37 million units in March, according to LMC Automotive, a GlobalData Company. This translates to a year-over-year (YoY) gain of 8.6%, with the same number of selling days as in March 2022. In absolute terms, March saw the highest sales volumes of any month since May 2021.

The result was still down by 14.8% when compared to March 2021, although that period was boosted by post-lockdown reopening combined with more plentiful inventory. Overall, last month was one of the more upbeat results in recent memory, and comes