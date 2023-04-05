CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Quality Collision Group Acquires Schaefer Autobody Centers

Quality Collision Group Acquires Schaefer Autobody Centers

By Leave a Comment

Adds 14 locations in Midwest.

Quality Collision Group announced the continued growth of its organization with the acquisition of 14 Schaefer Autobody Centers.

Quality Collision GroupQuality Collision Group, formed by Susquehanna Private Capital, LLC following its 2020 acquisition of Brandywine Coach Works. continues its strategic focus on building the nation’s largest and most trusted OEM-certified collision repair company by utilizing an acquisition strategy that maintains the high standards, commitment, and quality of service of the service centers it acquires.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Schaefer Autobody Centers provides an expanded national footprint for QCG as it continues its merger-acquisition strategy. The

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey