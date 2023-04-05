CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Philadelphia Customs and Border Protection Seizes Nearly $200K in Counterfeit Collision Repair Parts from China

Philadelphia Customs and Border Protection Seizes Nearly $200K in Counterfeit Collision Repair Parts from China

By Leave a Comment

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a Philadelphia-bound shipment of counterfeit auto parts on March 27 that consisted of 177 pieces, including air bag covers, aluminum hoods, front fenders and bumpers, and badges bearing trademarked logos of Chevrolet, Buick, and Dodge. The counterfeit auto parts were valued at $196,035 manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP), had they been authentic.

CBP officers seized counterfeit auto parts, including front bumpers.

Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly $200,000 in counterfeit auto parts on March 27 that were shipped from China to an address in Philadelphia. Consumers in need of auto repairs should

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey