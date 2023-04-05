Philadelphia Customs and Border Protection Seizes Nearly $200K in Counterfeit Collision Repair Parts from China

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a Philadelphia-bound shipment of counterfeit auto parts on March 27 that consisted of 177 pieces, including air bag covers, aluminum hoods, front fenders and bumpers, and badges bearing trademarked logos of Chevrolet, Buick, and Dodge. The counterfeit auto parts were valued at $196,035 manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP), had they been authentic.

