CAWA Joins the Global Vehicle Right to Repair Movement

The California Automotive Wholesalers’ Association (CAWA), that represents the automotive parts industry, has joined other global association leaders to support the critical global right to repair movement by signing the new right to repair position statement. The statement enumerates the core beliefs of the movement and the objectives and intended outcomes of right to repair legislation. Importantly, the document sets forth 10 best practice principles to developing a framework for right to repair legislation that any supporting country can use and adapt them to their needs.

“We are pleased to be a part of this global right to repair movement