ProColor Collision Adds New Repair Center to Network in North Hollywood, California

ProColor Collision opened of its newest U.S. collision repair location in North Hollywood, Calif., ProColor Collision North Hollywood, a 17,000 sq. ft full-service collision repair facility located at 6872 Lankershim Blvd.

“We offer the best customer service with 50 years of shop and insurance experience as we strive to do a better and cleaner job every time,” said Pargev Adamyan, owner-operator of the facility. “The shop recently acquired the I-CAR gold certification, further differentiating our services from competitors.”

With more than 20 years in the collision repair industry under his belt, Adamyan is keen to carry on his father’s 30-year