PPG Raises First Quarter Financial Guidance

PPG (NYSE:PPG) yesterday announced that first quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per diluted share (EPS) is expected to be between $1.52 and $1.58, which exceeds the company’s previously communicated guidance of $1.10 to $1.20.

“The pace of our operating margin recovery accelerated during the quarter, driven by higher sales volumes and additional selling price capture,” said Tim Knavish, PPG president and chief executive officer. “Our stronger sales volume performance compared to our guidance was led by the aerospace and automotive original equipment manufacturer coatings businesses. In addition, we delivered higher year-over-year earnings across most of our business portfolio including Europe.”

The company also noted stronger-than-expected demand in PPG Comex, along with U.S. architectural coatings where the company benefitted from a recent customer win that aided quarterly results. Sales volumes were also better in China due to fewer pandemic disruptions than initially forecast.

In addition, the company reported that in March 2023, PPG purchased group annuity contracts that transferred pension benefit obligations for certain of the company’s retirees in the U.S. to third-party insurance companies, resulting in an estimated non-cash pension settlement charge of approximately $191 million, or $0.61 per share. The expected first quarter 2023 adjusted EPS noted above excludes the impact of this pension settlement charge. A reconciliation of expected adjusted EPS to expected reported EPS is included below.

The company will announce detailed first quarter 2023 financial results and provide full-year 2023 guidance on April 20, 2023, after U.S. stock markets close.