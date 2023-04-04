NHTSA Launches Annual Distracted Driving Campaign in Wake of Increased Fatalities

Distraction-related fatalities increased 12% from 3,154 in 2020 to 3,522 in 2021.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is kicking off its annual U Drive. U Text. U Pay. campaign, raising awareness of the dangers of driving while distracted. Together with Captain Ron Mead of the Washington State Patrol, Steve Kiefer of the Kiefer Foundation, and Torine Creppy of Safe Kids Worldwide, NHTSA Deputy Administrator Sophie Shulman previewed the new campaign assets for this year’s campaign at the 41st annual Lifesavers Conference.

NHTSA also released a new analysis of the 2021 fatal crash data which underscores the risk of distracted