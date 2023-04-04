IBIS Worldwide and CESVIMAP Announce IBIS Iberia 2023

IBIS Worldwide, the global collision repair market conference provider, and CESVIMAP, a leader in automotive vehicle research and technology services to industry professionals, today announced the premiere of IBIS Iberia 2023, a unique one-day business conference focused on the Iberian (Spanish and Portuguese) collision repair market.

IBIS Iberia 2023 will take place on September 19 at Lienzo Norte Conference Centre in Avila, Spain. This first-of-its-kind event will continue the 2023 IBIS theme of “Sustainable Strategies for Success”, providing a unique opportunity for attendees to gain insights into the latest trends, best practices, and innovations that can help address challenges and seize opportunities in the Iberian collision repair market.

Organizing global collision repair market conferences over multiple decades, IBIS Worldwide has built an enviable reputation as a source of high-level information that adds value to insurance companies, vehicle manufacturers, collision repair operators, and the associated supply chain. As the IBIS Global Innovation Partner, CESVIMAP brings its 40 years of experience in collision sector technological know-how and expertise, ensuring the topics to be discussed are both relevant and value-adding to participants.

IBIS Worldwide CEO Jason Moseley said, “We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with CESVIMAP, having an aligned vision for the future of the sector. In organizing IBIS Iberia 2023 together, it will create a force-multiplier of valuable output helping positively shape the next phase of evolution for the Iberian collision repair market.”

CESVIMAP general manager José María Cancer added, “CESVIMAP is a pillar of MAPFRE Open Innovation, and we have been collaborating with IBIS for years as a Global Innovation Partner. Now, we are proud to organize IBIS Iberia together with the world’s leading repair industry conference company to disseminate the characteristics and future vision of the aftersales market focused on the Iberian market.”

More information about IBIS Conferences and registration is available online.