CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / HD Repair Forum to Showcase OEM and Insurer Involvement

HD Repair Forum to Showcase OEM and Insurer Involvement

By Leave a Comment

The HD Repair Forum (HDRF) is in its 6th year and the level of engagement from OEM’s and insurers continues to grow. Previous conferences have highlighted information on new vehicle technology, repair resources, and parts information from several OEMs including PACCAR, Daimler, Ford Motor Company, Rivian, Great Dane, Volvo Group North America, and others.

HD Repair Forum logo“As the industry and technology continues to evolve, engaging with the OEM’s and insurers has never been more critical, ” stated Brian Nessen, HD Repair Forum President.

Isuzu, MCI, Navistar and Prevost will take this stage this year to present during the 2023 general sessions on

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey