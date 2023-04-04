HD Repair Forum to Showcase OEM and Insurer Involvement

The HD Repair Forum (HDRF) is in its 6th year and the level of engagement from OEM’s and insurers continues to grow. Previous conferences have highlighted information on new vehicle technology, repair resources, and parts information from several OEMs including PACCAR, Daimler, Ford Motor Company, Rivian, Great Dane, Volvo Group North America, and others.

“As the industry and technology continues to evolve, engaging with the OEM’s and insurers has never been more critical, ” stated Brian Nessen, HD Repair Forum President.

Isuzu, MCI, Navistar and Prevost will take this stage this year to present during the 2023 general sessions on