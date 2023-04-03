Covéa and Tractable Renew Claims Partnership in France

Covéa has renewed its collaboration with Tractable for three years to accelerate the processing of claims for its MAAF, MMA and GMF automobile policyholders. The Tractable Auto Reviewer solution analyzes vehicle damage and then proposes repair recommendations to collision repairers.

Tractable’s technology will be used on more than 150,000 claims in France by 2025 through the Covéa network of partner repairers.

Covéa, the leading car insurer in France with 10.7 million vehicles insured by its French brands MAAF, MMA and GMF, announces the use of Tractable’s artificial intelligence technology to accelerate claims processing nationwide in France. Covéa has been working