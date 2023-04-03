Automotive Recyclers Association Partners with Worcester Polytechnic Institute on Greenhouse Gas Emission Study

Association believes repairing vehicles with recycled parts is a path to meeting net-zero carbon emissions.

Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) announced that it has partnered with Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), located in Worcester, Mass., to undertake a nationwide study that will examine the environmental benefits of automotive recycling. Specifically, the research study will develop greenhouse gas emissions information and quantify the carbon footprint reduction that utilization of Recycled Original Equipment (ROE) parts has compared to utilization of new automotive parts.

The nationwide study builds upon the findings of a 2017 study by WPI of professional automotive recyclers located in the Commonwealth