ASA Thanks Repairers Who Helped Defeat Texas Vehicle Safety Inspection Bill

The Texas Senate Transportation Committee rejected legislation that would have eliminated Texas’ vehicle safety inspection program. Senate Bill (SB) 684’s committee substitute failed by a vote of three in favor and five against. Research clearly demonstrates that regular testing of a vehicle’s tires, brakes, windshield wipers, lights and beams, seatbelts, and airbag systems plays a critical role in preventing many injuries and deaths.

Automotive Service Association logoASA appreciates Senators Royce West, Carol Alvarado, Sarah Eckhardt, Kelly Hancock, and Phil King for taking the time to listen to the policy experts, examine the empirical evidence, and ultimately voting to protect Texas communities.

The Automotive

