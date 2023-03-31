Sean Krause Nominated to Join Executive Committee of Automotive Recyclers Association

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) announced that professional automotive recycler Sean Krause of Speedway Auto, Ltd. in Joliet, Ill. has been nominated to join the Association Executive Committee as Secretary for 2023-2024. Sean is the CEO of Speedway Auto, Ltd. alongside his father, Paul Krause, who established the business in 1969 with his wife, Indra.

“We have been a member of ARA since 1972 and I am honored to join the Executive Committee,” said Krause. “I look forward to giving back and contributing value, but I still have a lot to learn and re-learn. Before accepting the position, I called