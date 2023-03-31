CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Insurance Information Institute Says U.S. Insurers Remain Resilient Despite Economic Challenges

Insurance Information Institute Says U.S. Insurers Remain Resilient Despite Economic Challenges

By Leave a Comment

Slow underlying growth and inflation are among the biggest challenges facing U.S. auto, home, and business insurers, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) Q1 2023 Economic Outlook.

The Outlook’s key takeaways include:

  • Property/casualty (P/C) insurance, a category which includes U.S. carriers who underwrite auto, home, and business coverage, saw its cyclical underlying growth rebound fail to materialize in 2022’s second half as interest rate tightening depressed housing starts, corporate spending, and vehicle expenditures.
  • Increases in P/C replacement costs (e.g., vehicle parts, housing construction materials) slowed down over 2022’s last two quarters but are up 40 percent since 2019.
  • U.S.
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey